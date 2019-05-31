Roky Erickson, Psychedelic Rock Pioneer, Dead at 71

13th Floor Elevators frontman Roky Erickson, a psychedelic rock icon whose career was cut short due to debilitating mental illness and years spent in a Texas mental hospital, has died of unknown causes at age 71. Erickson’s death was confirmed by his brother Mikel, Variety reports.

“The world lost a huge light and an incredible soul,” his other brother Sumner Erickson told Austin360. “It wasn’t the easiest life, but he’s free of all that now.”

Fueled by Erickson’s howling voice, the 13th Floor Elevators played a pivotal role in the creation of psychedelic rock with their 1966 debut LP The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators. The group didn’t generate much attention outside of their native Texas and they broke up in 1969 without a single hit song, not long after Erickson began exhibiting symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia. He was arrested in 1969 for possession of a single joint and was sent to a mental hospital where he was essentially tortured by electroconvulsive therapy and Thorazine treatments. He wasn’t set free until 1972.

He continued to make music in the Seventies on a limited scale, but success remained elusive and he continued to battle mental illness and the impact of his long incarceration. In the 1990s, however, a newfound cult following began growing around his work and he started playing concerts around America in the 2000s for the first time in his career once he began receiving treatment for schizophrenia. The 2005 documentary You’re Gonna Miss Me by filmmaker Keven McAlester chronicled his tragic life story.

