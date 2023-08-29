Róisín Murphy Decides to ‘Bow Out’ of Trans Health Conversation Following ‘Hurtful’ Comments

Róisín Murphy has decided to remove herself from the conversation surrounding trans rights after a screenshot from Facebook recently circulated on social media that appeared to show the singer criticizing puberty blockers in the context of what she called “little mixed up kids.” In a recent statement, Murphy talked around that particular comment, not to walk back her initial remark, but to “bow out of this conversation within the public domain.”

“I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us,” Murphy wrote. A large part of the criticism aimed at her regarding her comments centered around her largely queer fanbase.

“I’ve spent my whole life celebrating diversity and different views, but I never patronise or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic. The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable,” she wrote. “For those of you that are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you. I have always been so proud of my audience and understood the privilege of performing for you, all through the years.”

The comment shared from her personal account read: “Please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women. I get you! But puberty blockers ARE FUCKED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

"The morning I made these comments I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post," she explained. "It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic. I should've known too that I was stepping out of line."

Research reported by LGBTQ+ advocacy non-profit GLAAD has shown an association between access to puberty blockers during adolescence and decreased suicidal ideation. This year alone, more than two dozen healthcare-related anti-LGBTQ bills have been passed into law across the country, according to the ACLU's legislative tracker. Even more, including ones that have yet to be passed, target schools as well as free speech and expression.

She added: “I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuited for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking.”

Murphy concluded her post stating that while others might be drawn to activism, she is only drawn to music. “I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do,” she wrote. “Music will never exclude any of us, I believe it will always be one of the greatest tools we can use to create a culture of tolerance.”