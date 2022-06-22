Roger Waters Tears Through a Classic ‘Wall’ Medley on ‘Colbert’

Roger Waters ran through a medley of classic songs from Pink Floyd’s The Wall, delivering “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another brick in the Wall Pts. 2 & 3” on The Late Show Tuesday night.

Waters sounded plucky as ever as he opened “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” with the abusive school teacher’s bellow: “Stand still, laddie!” He then cruised through the two parts of “Another Brick in the Wall,” its indelible simmer repeatedly rising to that classic chorus, which featured Waters singing alongside with nearly every member of his backing band.

Next month, Waters will embark on his “This Is Not a Drill” tour, which the 78-year-old has cheekily referred to as his “first farewell tour.” The North American leg of the tour will kick off July 6 in Pittsburgh and wrap Oct. 8 in Dallas.

In a statement, Waters described the “This Is Not a Drill” show as a “new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round.” He continued, “It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man.”