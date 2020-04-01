 Roger Waters Covers of Victor Jara's 'The Right to Live in Peace' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next How to Bone When You're Alone: 10 Sex Toys For Self-Pleasure During Self-Isolation Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Roger Waters’ Cover of Victor Jara’s Protest Anthem ‘The Right to Live in Peace’

“This is for the people of Santiago and Quito and Jaffa and Rio and La Paz and New York and Baghdad and Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm,” Waters says of rendition of Chilean folk song

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Roger Waters has shared his rendition of Chilean singer-songwriter Victor Jara’s protest song "The Right to Live in Peace."

Roger Waters has shared his rendition of Chilean singer-songwriter Victor Jara’s protest song “The Right to Live in Peace,” the 1971 folk song that became the anthem of the 2019 Chilean protests.

“This is for the people of Santiago & Quito & Jaffa & Rio & La Paz & New York & Baghdad & Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm,” Waters said of his re-recording, which features updated lyrics addressing the recent surge of autocrats around the globe.

“From my cell in New York City/ I can hear the casarolazos/I can smell you Pinero/All fucking rats smell the same,” Waters snarls on his version. “You can shoot out the eyes of the children/You were always that fucking insane/But you’ll never snuff out the flame.”

Jara, an activist and poet, was tortured and killed after the dictator Augusto Pinochet seized power in Chile in 1973. “So beware Bolsonaro, Giuido and Modi and Trump,” Waters warns on his “The Right to Live in Peace.”

Waters recently used social media to send well wishes to John Prine, who is hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic also forced Waters to postpone his planned This Is Not a Drill Tour until 2021.

In This Article: Roger Waters

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.