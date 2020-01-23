Roger Waters Plots North American Tour, Calls on Human Race to ‘Change’ or ‘Die’

A little over a year after wrapping his monumental Us + Them Tour, Roger Waters will return to the road this summer for a North American tour summer dubbed This Is Not a Drill.

He will present an all-new show, this time in the round. The trek, which finds him performing in arenas, kicks off July 8th in Pittsburgh and makes its way west and central before ending in Dallas on October 3rd, exactly a month before Election Day in the U.S.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 31st at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on tickets, visit the artist’s website.

Waters discussed the tour in a video announcement that featured him rehearsing “Comfortably Numb,” “Sheep,” his solo song “The Powers That Be” and others with his band.

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” he said. “To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary. That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

The timing of the tour to Election Day is no accident. Waters’ last trek was politically charged, with imagery mocking Donald Trump and his dangerous rhetoric set to hits he wrote for Pink Floyd. He used songs like “Money” and “Us and Them” to demonstrate the ways he sees the powers that be ripping people apart and reminding fans that people can work together toward an ideal future.

“[The new tour] will be even more political than Us + Them was — political and humane,” Waters told Rolling Stone in 2019. “We were listening to songs and looking at setlists today. We were talking about, what should we call it? I shouldn’t be giving this away, but I don’t give a shit because it will probably all change, but imagine the iconic helicopter that normally comes before ‘Happiest Days’ and ‘Brick 2’ — that noise that we all know and love — and imagine a megaphone, somebody abused this device before, I know — but, ‘This is not a drill.’ I thought that could be a good title for the show: This Is Not a Drill. The ruling class is killing us.”

As for the content of the tour, Waters said it would be something new. “It will be no-holds-barred,” he said. “My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”

Roger Waters Tour Dates

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

July 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 25 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

August 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

August 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

August 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 2 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 19 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

September 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center