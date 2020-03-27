Roger Waters Postpones This Is Not a Drill Tour Due to Coronavirus

Roger Waters has postponed the North American leg of his upcoming This Is Not a Drill Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek, which was scheduled to embark July 8th and timed to conclude a month before Election Day, will instead launch in 2021.

“The bad news is: I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it,” Waters said in a statement. “The good news is a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled on March 25, 2020 that Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline Executive order was ILLEGAL and demands an [Environmental Impact Statement]. This is a huge victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribes. Power to the People!!!”

Fans are advised to “hold onto their original tickets and await further information.” The 36-date North American was set to begin July 8th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and conclude October 3rd in Dallas, Texas.

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” Waters previously said of his tour. “To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary. That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why we speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

Waters was also scheduled to serve as a keynote speaker at this year’s SXSW, but that festival was similarly postponed until next year due to COVID-19.