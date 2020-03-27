 Roger Waters Postpones 'This Is Not a Drill' Tour Due to Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Kip Moore Announces New Album 'Wild World' With Brooding Title Track Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Roger Waters Postpones This Is Not a Drill Tour Due to Coronavirus

“Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it,” singer says of delayed trek, which will now launch 2021

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
British singer and songwriter Roger Waters performs during his concert of the Us+Them tour at Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilRoger Waters, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 24 Oct 2018

Roger Waters has postponed the North American leg of his upcoming This Is Not a Drill Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP/Shutterstock

Roger Waters has postponed the North American leg of his upcoming This Is Not a Drill Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek, which was scheduled to embark July 8th and timed to conclude a month before Election Day, will instead launch in 2021.

“The bad news is: I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it,” Waters said in a statement. “The good news is a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled on March 25, 2020 that Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline Executive order was ILLEGAL and demands an [Environmental Impact Statement]. This is a huge victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribes. Power to the People!!!”

Fans are advised to “hold onto their original tickets and await further information.” The 36-date North American was set to begin July 8th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and conclude October 3rd in Dallas, Texas.

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” Waters previously said of his tour. “To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary. That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why we speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

Waters was also scheduled to serve as a keynote speaker at this year’s SXSW, but that festival was similarly postponed until next year due to COVID-19.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.