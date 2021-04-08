Roger Waters Sets Rescheduled Tour Dates, Teases His ‘First Farewell Tour’

Roger Waters will embark on what he’s cheekily teasing as his “first farewell tour,” officially dubbed This Is Not a Drill, next summer. He was supposed to launch the trek last year, but pandemic lockdowns sidelined his plans. The new run of dates will kick off in Pittsburgh on July 6th, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now via RogerWaters.com. Those who held onto tickets for the 2020 dates will get an email with further information about the new dates. Those tickets will be valid for the new dates.

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock & roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round,” Waters wrote in a statement. “It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love, R.”

When Waters announced the tour last year, he promised an all-new production, following his Us + Them and the Wall tours, that would be presented in the round.

When he was originally planning it, he had timed it to run up to the 2020 election. “[The new tour] will be even more political than Us + Them was — political and humane,” Waters told Rolling Stone in 2019. “We were listening to songs and looking at setlists today. We were talking about, what should we call it? I shouldn’t be giving this away, but I don’t give a shit because it will probably all change, but imagine the iconic helicopter that normally comes before ‘Happiest Days’ and ‘Brick 2’ — that noise that we all know and love — and imagine a megaphone, somebody abused this device before, I know — but, ‘This is not a drill.’ I thought that could be a good title for the show: This Is Not a Drill. The ruling class is killing us.”

Roger Waters, This Is Not a Drill 2022 Tour Dates

July 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

July 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

July 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

August 18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

September 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

September 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

October 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center