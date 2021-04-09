Roger Waters, Tom Morello, Brian Eno Plan ‘Live for Gaza’ Event

Roger Waters, Tom Morello, and Brian Eno are among the artists participating in Live for Gaza, an online benefit concert whose aim is to raise funds for musicians in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. The livestream will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

For the event, Waters and his band will perform “The Bravery of Being Out of Range,” a track off his Amused to Death solo album from 1992. Eno has created a new audiovisual piece with his brother Roger titled “Celeste.” In addition to Morello, who hasn’t yet revealed what he’ll be performing, the other performers include Mohammed Assaf, Le Trio Joubran’s Adnan Joubran, Rola Azar, Lina Sleibi, and three artists who will be performing from Gaza: Wafaa Alnjeili, Badeel Band, and Osprey V.

“For decades now, in my bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave and in my solo work and as a radio broadcaster, I’ve been promoting freedom and justice through music,” Morello said in a YouTube video. “A way to connect people across the globe, a way to have a shared, common experience of enjoying music and playing music together like we’re gonna do.”

Money raised from the event will go to the Delia Arts Center, which is located in Gaza. It provides musicians in the region with training, rehearsal spaces, and a place to meet other musicians.

In other Waters news, the former Pink Floyd singer-songwriter announced rescheduled dates for his This Is Not a Drill tour, which was postponed due to pandemic lockdowns. The new dates kick off next summer. “The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man,” he said in a statement. “Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”