Hear Roger Waters Reimagine Pink Floyd’s ‘Time’ for ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux’

Roger Waters has shared a new version of “Time” from his forthcoming solo LP, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux.

Instead of commenting on the track, Waters offered up a series of lines that reflect the song’s lyrics as a statement: “Ticking away……./ The voice had been there all along/ Hidden in the stones in the rivers/ Hidden in all the books/ Hidden in plain sight/ It was the voice of reason/ Thought I’d something more to say………”

“Time” is the second single to emerge from The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux, out Oct. 6 via SGB Music. Last month, Waters announced the album along with the release of its debut single, “Money.” The album, released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original, was made without the participation of Waters’ Pink Floyd bandmates and is being promoted as a solo effort.

Waters produced the LP along with Gus Seyffert and recorded the tracks with a studio band that includes Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Jonathan Wilson, Johnny Shepherd, and Jon Carin. The other members of Pink Floyd who helped to create the original album, including David Gilmour and Nick Mason, do not appear on the recordings.

“The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition,” Waters said in a statement when the LP was announced. “But Dave, Rick, Nick, and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.”

He continued, "When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side of the Moon to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought, 'Isn't that the whole point?' I'm immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time."

Waters first announced his plans to re-record the 1973 album earlier this year in an interview with The Telegraph. In the interview, the musician explained he was doing it because “not enough people recognized what it’s about, what it was I was saying then.”

Last year, Pink Floyd reissued their classic 1977 LP Animals after a lengthy delay. As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former bandmates Roger Waters — who largely penned the album himself, with the exception of “Dogs” — and Gilmour sparred over liner notes that were intended to accompany the reissue.