Roger Waters Drops New Recording and Video for ‘The Gunner’s Dream’

Roger Waters has released a new recording and video for “The Gunner’s Dream.” The song from Pink Floyd’s 1983 album, The Final Cut, tells the story of a dying airman who dreams of a safer, better world, without war.

The black-and-white visual opens on Waters playing the piano and singing alone in his studio. His bandmates — guitarist Dave Kilminster, drummer Joey Waronker, bassist Gus Seyffert, guitarist Jonathan Wilson, pianist and keyboardist Jon Carin, Hammond player Bo Koster and Lucius’ Jesse Wolfe and Holly Laessig — join him from their respective studios as the song and video progress.

“Last night I watched the 2013 documentary film The Man Who Saved the World. The man’s name is Stanislav Petrov. The year before Stanislav saved the World in the year 1982 I wrote a song ‘The Gunner’s Dream,'” Rogers wrote on Instagram. “It’s weird to think that had Stanislav not been in the right place at the right time none of us would be alive, no one under the age of 37 would have been born at all.

“It is acknowledged by all but the cretins amongst us that nuclear arms have no value. It is also acknowledged that they are a ticking bomb and we ignore them at our peril,” he continued. “Accidents happen. The Stanislavs of this world are a rare breed. We’ve been extraordinarily lucky.

“If I ruled the world, I would heed the words of the wise. I would get rid of nuclear weapons. First thing tomorrow morning. On Dr. King’s name day,” he said. “Of course no one can rule the world. The world cannot be ruled. It can only be loved and respected and shared. If we’re still here in the morning.”