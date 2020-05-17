Watch Roger Waters’ Social Distancing Rendition of Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’

Roger Waters released a socially distanced rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Mother” Sunday, with the bassist performing The Wall classic with his touring unit via video.

“Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world,” Waters tweeted. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”

Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world. Watching "Mother" reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is. pic.twitter.com/F4fxQCfbd6 — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 17, 2020

Waters was scheduled to begin his This Is Not a Drill U.S. tour in July, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the trek to 2021. However, Waters and company provide fans with a taste of what they can expect next year with the lengthy, full-band version of “Mother” with every member of the touring unit performing from their respective home studio.

During his quarantine, Waters has also delivered black-and-white covers of Victor Jara’s “The Right to Live in Peace” and “Paradise” by his late friend John Prine.

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, Waters discussed his life in isolation, a failed Pink Floyd peace summit in 2019, his friendship with Prine and his preparations for the now-2021 tour.

“We haven’t stopped work,” Waters said. “We didn’t stop for a single second. The show is part rock & roll arena show, part cinema. It’s couched on this idea that we are divided between the ruling classes, who I characterize as living in the iCloud. They live in the sky — it’s all white up there, and they live in great luxury. And then there’s the netherworld where the rest of us shuffle around, uncomfortably numb.”