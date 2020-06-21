See Roger Waters’ Socially Distanced Take on Pink Floyd’s ‘Two Suns in the Sunset’

Following the postponement of his This Is Not a Drill Tour, Roger Waters and his touring band once again reunited apart for a socially distanced rendition of Pink Floyd’s The Final Cut closer “Two Suns in the Sunset.”

“I had an idea to make an album of all the songs we did as encores on the Us and Them tour. We did ‘Mother’ first. Had to do it remotely because of Covid 19,” Waters said Saturday. “‘Two Suns in the Sunset’ is #2. Hope you like it. I love it.”

Like the “Mother” performance, “Two Suns in the Sunset” features Waters’ planned This Is Not a Drill touring unit including singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig from Lucius, drummer Joey Waronker, guitarists Jonathan Wilson and Dave Kilminster, pianists Jon Carin and Bo Koster and saxophonist Ian Ritchie.

Waters played “Two Suns in the Sunset” on a handful of occasions during the 2018 European leg of his Us + Them Tour; prior to that, the track had never been performed live since its release on The Final Cut in 1983. The track, Waters’ final song as a member of Pink Floyd, details a nuclear explosion; prior to the rendition, the video reminds viewers, “We’re 100 seconds away from midnight on the doomsday clock.

“That we allow Nuclear Weapons to exist in a world controlled by deranged sociopaths is, in itself, a deranged arrangement,” Waters added “We are many they are few. We could just say no, to the whole MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) insanity. It makes zero sense and is potentially omnicidal.”

On June 16th, Waters digitally released a concert film revolving around his Us + Them shows; a physical release for both the film and the soundtrack is planned for the fall.