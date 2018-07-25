Roger Daltrey Details Memoir Title, Release Date

Roger Daltrey has detailed the title and release date of the Who singer’s long-awaited memoir.

Initially announced last October, Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story will be published in the U.K. on October 18th and in the U.S. on October 23rd, the Who’s Facebook revealed Tuesday.

Daltrey will also host a book-launching event at the 2018 London Literature Festival on October 18th. Fans who pre-order the memoir will be entered into a contest to win an autographed photo of Daltrey as seen on the tome’s front cover.

According to the autobiography’s synopsis, Mr. Kibblewhite was Daltrey’s “draconian headmaster” during the singer’s rebellious teenage years.

“I’ve always resisted the urge to ‘do the memoir’ but now, finally, I feel I’ve enough perspective. When you’ve spent more than half a century at the epicenter of a band like The Who, perspective can be a problem. Everything happened in the moment. One minute, I’m on the factory floor in Shepherd’s Bush, the next, I’m headlining Woodstock,” Daltrey previously said of the memoir in a statement.

“It’s taken three years to unpick the events of my life, to remember who did what when and why, to separate the myths from the reality, to unravel what really happened at the Holiday Inn on Keith Moon’s 21st birthday,” Daltrey said in a statement. “I hope the result is more than just another autobiography. I’ve been lucky enough to live in interesting times. I’ve witnessed society, music and culture change beyond recognition. That I’m still here to tell my tale when so many others around me didn’t make it is nothing short of a miracle.”