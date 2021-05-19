Roger Daltrey Announces 2021 ‘Live and Kicking’ American Tour

Roger Daltrey is coming to America in late August for a rare solo tour. Initial dates have been announced for the Live and Kicking Tour in Nevada and Washington, and more are coming.

“[Daltrey] and members of the Who touring band will be on the road late summer 2021,” reads an announcement on the Who’s official website, “performing some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits. So far, three dates have been announced with several more to follow.”

The Who were supposed to spend 2020 on the road in support of their new LP Who, but the pandemic forced them to delay their plans after just a couple of warm-up gigs in London. Last month, Pete Townshend told Rolling Stone that they hoped to resume their touring activities at the New Orleans Jazz Fest in October. “Everything is in the air,” he noted. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

He also said that Daltrey has grown very frustrated by this long break from the road. “When I speak to him, he just goes, ‘I just wanna get out there and sing!'” Townshend said. “‘I can’t use my voice! It’s my instrument! If I don’t use it, I’ll die!'”

In 2018, Daltrey performed the Who’s Tommy on an American tour where he was joined every night by local symphonies. The year prior to that, he did a brief run of North American theaters where he was backed by guitarist Simon Townshend and other members of the Who’s touring band. Their set mixed Who hits like “Pinball Wizard” and “Baby O’Riley” with lesser-known tunes like “Naked Eye,” “Another Tricky Day,” “How Many Friends,” and “Getting In Tune.”

Live and Kicking Tour Dates

August 21st – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 1st – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

September 3rd – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair