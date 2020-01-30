 Watch Grammy-Winner Roddy Ricch Perform 'The Box' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Grammy-Winner Roddy Ricch Perform ‘The Box’ on ‘Fallon’

The rapper also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a Lakers jersey

Following his win at the Grammys on Sunday night, Roddy Ricch appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his single “The Box.” Ricch, who wore a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey, rapped the track inside a three-walled video box, which shifted its screens throughout the performance.

Ricch won Best Rap Performance at the Grammys for “Racks in the Middle,” a joint number with Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy. “The Box,” meanwhile, has been at the top of the charts for several weeks, currently in its fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the RS 100. The song comes off Ricch’s album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which dropped last year.

Earlier this week, Ricch and Meek Mill released “Letter to Nipsey,” a collaborative track celebrating the life and work of Hussle, who died last year. In a December interview with Rolling Stone, Ricch talked about Hussle’s death, noting, “I got a portrait of Nipsey at my house, bro. I got to put a platinum plaque by that, and my brother is not here to share that with me. That’s his first platinum single. We did that together. Nigga, that hurt me… But at the same time, that’s life.”

