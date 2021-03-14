 Roddy Ricch Performs 'The Box,' 'Heartless' at 2021 Grammys - Rolling Stone
Watch Roddy Ricch Perform ‘The Box,’ Debut New Song ‘Heartless’ at 2021 Grammys

The Compton rapper was one of the most nominated artists tonight with six nods

Jon Blistein
Brittany Spanos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Roddy Ricch performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Roddy Ricch

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Roddy Ricch took to the Grammys stage on Sunday night to perform his massive hit “The Box” and debut a new song. Ricch was up for six awards, including Song and Record of the Year.

Ricch kicked off his performance behind a piano to debut the new song “Heartless.” After leaving the keys, he launched into the viral, massive 2020 single “The Box” in front of a dismantled statue.

Roddy Ricch was one of the most nominated artists at the Grammys this year, picking up six noms after a breakout 2020 centered around his smash “The Box” (it landed at Number One on Rolling Stone’s Year-End Top 100 Songs chart) and his equally huge collaboration with DaBaby, “Rockstar.” “The Box” was nominated for Song of the Year, while “Rockstar” is up for Record of the Year, while both tracks were nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

“The Box” anchored Roddy Ricch’s long-awaited debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which arrived at the tail end of 2019 and went on to become one of the biggest albums of the following year. Speaking with Rolling Stone last year, the rapper recounted how he made “The Box” in just 30 minutes at six in the morning and how the song got its signature windshield wiper sound.

“I was up by myself, making this song. It was the last song of the night. I ended up going from 6:30 to 7:00 — I remember, because we left at, like, 7:15,” Ricch said. “[Atlantic Records A&R executive Keith ‘Keefa’ Parker] was asleep. I woke him up, and I played the song and I said, ‘It’s missing something.’ I put the [windshield wiper] sound in there, and that was that. I just really just go with whatever I’m feeling, and after I make a certain feeling in the song, I don’t mess with it no more. I said what I said, and I said what I meant.”

