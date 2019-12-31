RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Rises to Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Compton rapper Roddy Ricch finally claimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 after holding tight at second place for the past two weeks.

For the week of December 20th through the 26th, Ricch pulled in 106.5 million streams as his latest album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, fell at Number Three on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 73,600 album-equivalent units, mostly thanks to 94.8 million streams. His single “The Box” also rose to Number Five on the Top 100 Songs chart, notching 28.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Coming in behind Ricch was Post Malone, who jumped from Number Four to Number Two, with 96.3 million streams. While his single “Circles” has fallen to Number 28 on the Top 100, his latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding still sits at Number Five on the Top 200, moving 63,700 album units thanks to 63.2 million streams. Meanwhile, the late rapper Juice WRLD fell from Number One to Number Three, pulling in 92.5 million streams as fans continued to flock to his music in the wake of his tragic death.

Drake landed at Number Four on the Artists 500 with 84 million streams, while Mariah Carey unsurprisingly saw a big jump during the week of Christmas, leaping from Number 12 to Number Five. Carey notched 83.7 million streams as her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” secured another week at Number One on the Top 100 with 47.7 million streams, and her album, Merry Christmas, landed at Number Two on the Top 200, moving 77,300 album units with 75 million streams.

Christmas caused a few more interesting shake-ups in the Top 10 of the Artists 500. While mainstays Young Boy Never Broke Again and Young Thug landed at Numbers Six and Nine with 83 million and 75.9 million streams, respectively, the rest of the Top 10 featured Bing Crosby at Seven (79.5 million), Michael Bublé at Eight (77.9 million) and a cappella outfit Pentatonix at Number 10 (74.7 million). Bing Crosby’s White Christmas hit Number Six on the Top 200, moving 60,800 album units, while Bublé’s Christmas fell at Number Seven on the same chart with 58,900 album units, and The Best of Pentatonix Christmas hit Number Nine, moving 53,100 album units.