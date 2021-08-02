Roddy Ricch Takes the Stage at RS x Vivid Seats Official Lollapalooza After Party at Tao Chicago

Tao Chicago was immersed in its requisite red and blue mood lighting on Saturday, July 31st, as a number of popular musicians congregated onstage, including Marshmello, Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, Peter Cottontale, and Supa Bwe. The room was packed with Lollapalooza attendees and Vivid Seats Icon members, as part of the launch of Vivid Seats’ new loyalty program.

As the DJ played a series of songs to hype up the crowd — including Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” — girls danced on elevated platforms, outfitted in crimson red, lacey flapper dresses, black thigh-high boots, and LED light sunglasses à la Star Trek’s Geordi La Forge.

Roddy Ricch soon appeared, wearing a black tee, fatigues, and sunglasses, quickly elevating himself above the entire venue by standing with one foot on the DJ booth. His diamond-encrusted Cuban-link chain twinkled in the strobe lights as he sang the opening bars to his chart-topping song “The Box,” from his 2019 debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

Sparklers erupted from the ceiling while he performed a handful of others songs, like Internet Money’s “Lemonade” (Remix), Mustard’s “Ballin’,” and Ricch’s album cut “High Fashion.”