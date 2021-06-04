Watch Roddy Ricch’s Surreal ‘Late at Night’ Video

Roddy Ricch has released new song “Late at Night.” It’s his first solo song of the year, though he’s collaborated with a number of artists. Last month, he teamed up with Birdman and Lil Wayne for “Stunnaman.” In April, he appeared in 42 Dugg’s “4 Da Gang” video and DJ Khaled’s “Body In Motion” visual alongside Bryson Tiller and Lil Baby.

In the song’s accompanying X-directed video, he pulls up at home to record where he sings, “Late at night/Kiss me in the morning, late at night” over the slow jam’s snapped grooves, he’s drawn to his backyard, where a ferris wheel appears. He takes a ride, which transports him to another time where he meets up with his love interest Karrueche Tran. Though things seem romantic, it takes a surreal turn that nods to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.

The rapper-singer is coming off of a banner past year as he presumably preps the follow-up to his debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which dropped in December 2019. LP song “The Box” earned the Number One spot on Rolling Stone‘s Year-End Top 100 Songs chart for 2020. In an interview, he told Rolling Stone that the song took him about 30 minutes to write and that it was 6 o’clock in the morning when he started it.

“I put the [windshield wiper] sound in there, and that was that,” he said. “I just really just go with whatever I’m feeling, and after I make a certain feeling in the song, I don’t mess with it no more. I said what I said, and I said what I meant.”