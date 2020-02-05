 RS Charts: Roddy Ricch, Billie Eilish Rule Top 200 Albums - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Returns to Number One on Top 200 Albums Chart

Billie Eilish climbs to Number Three following Grammys sweep

WASHINGTON, DC - January 28th, 2020 - Roddy Ricch performs at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. Ricch took home a Grammy for Best Rap Performance last weekend for his work on the Nipsey Hussle track "Racks in the Middle. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Roddy Ricch (above) returned to Number One as Billie Eilish saw a post-Grammys rise on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse me for Being Antisocial reclaimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart for the week of January 24th through January 30th.

For the past two weeks, the Compton rapper had ceded the top spot amidst a flurry of new releases from Halsey, Mac Miller, Selena Gomez and Eminem (the last two both debuted at Number One the weeks their albums arrived). But Please Excuse Me continued to perform well and this week it moved 94,900 album-equivalent units thanks to 111.7 million streams. Roddy’s hit single “The Box” continued to lead the charge as well, holding fast at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart as it racked up 44 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Coming in behind Please Excuse Me was last week’s Number One, Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By, which moved 91,900 album-equivalent units thanks to a healthy mix of streams (88.4 million) and sales (15,200). Meanwhile, Billie Eilish got an expected post-Grammys bump as When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? jumped from Number Nine to Number Three, moving 63,600 album units. Eilish’s sweep of the four big Grammy awards not only prompted a surge in streams (32.5 million to 48.2 million), but her actual album sales flew from 8,300 to 17,800.

In order, the rest of the Top 10 featured Halsey’s Manic (54,800 album units), Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (53,100), Mac Miller’s Circles (45,000), DaBaby’s Kirk (36,200), Harry Styles’ Fine Line (34,600), Moneybagg Yo’s Time Served (31,400) and Selena Gomez’s Rare (26,200).

