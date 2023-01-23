YSL Defendant Injured During Confrontation with Deputy, Attorney Says

One of the defendants in the YSL RICO trial was allegedly injured during a scuffle with a Fulton County deputy before he was transferred to the courthouse for Monday’s proceedings, an attorney representing the defendant claims, according to Hastings Tribune.

“I will be filing a formal complaint against the [sheriff’s office] because they are agitating my client on purpose and when he gets to court agitated, they act like they don’t know what’s going on,” Angela D’Williams, who is representing Rodalius Ryan, told the newspaper. D’Williams said her client suffered injuries to his legs, hands and head.

D’Williams said that her client was not brought out with the other co-defendants on Monday morning because he was being evaluated by medical staff. “He was punched in the head and he did fall on the sidewalk. I wanted him to be checked for a concussion,” D’Williams claimed.

While awaiting transport, Ryan allegedly spit in the back of the patrol car, according to an incident report obtained by WBS-TV, per the Tribune. When Deputy Kandakai Morris allegedly told Ryan to stop spitting and that he would have to clean it up, Ryan replied “I’m not cleaning up shit,” and spit again, hitting Morris in the face with his spit, according to the report.

“I walked to the rear passenger side door, opened the door, and advised inmate Ryan to exit the vehicle where he ignored my order,” the report stated. The deputy reached inside the patrol car to remove Ryan, and the defendant stiffened his body and laid flat in the backseat, according to the report. Morris claimed that Ryan moved his legs in a kicking motion. According to the report, Morris grabbed Ryan’s ankle, then pulled him from the seat and put him on the ground.

However, D’Williams claimed that before Ryan had a chance to get out of the vehicle voluntarily, he was dragged out, causing Ryan to hit his head on the sidewalk.

Ryan's attorney did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

According to the Tribune, Ryan is currently serving life in prison for a 2019 murder, and is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault and obstruction of police following Monday’s incident. Last week, Ryan was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate after an alleged contraband exchange involving co-defendants Khalieff Adams and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.