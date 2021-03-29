Rod Wave’s ‘SoulFly’ Continues to Lead Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Rod Wave continues his reign atop Apple Music’s weekly pre-add chart during the week of March 19th through March 25th. For a second straight week, SoulFly was the most pre-added album on the platform, indicating that it’s going to have a massive opening week on the RS 200.

Rod Wave previously reached Number Two on the RS 200 with Pray 4 Love.

Sixteen new albums enter the chart this week, led by Young Dolph and Key Glock’s Dum and Dummer 2, the followup to 2019’s Dum and Dummer, at Number Two. Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win, due Friday, enters at Number Three. Other notable entries include Lord Huron’s Long Lost (due May 21st) at Number 13, Rise Against’s Nowhere Generation (due June 4th) at Number 14 and Tate McRae’s TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD at Number 20.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds (March 19th through March 25th)