Rod Wave’s ‘SoulFly’ Continues to Lead Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Rod Wave continues his reign atop Apple Music’s weekly pre-add chart during the week of March 19th through March 25th. For a second straight week, SoulFly was the most pre-added album on the platform, indicating that it’s going to have a massive opening week on the RS 200.

Rod Wave previously reached Number Two on the RS 200 with Pray 4 Love.

Sixteen new albums enter the chart this week, led by Young Dolph and Key Glock’s Dum and Dummer 2, the followup to 2019’s Dum and Dummer, at Number Two. Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win, due Friday, enters at Number Three. Other notable entries include Lord Huron’s Long Lost (due May 21st) at Number 13, Rise Against’s Nowhere Generation (due June 4th) at Number 14 and Tate McRae’s TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD at Number 20.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds (March 19th through March 25th) 

  1. SoulFly Rod Wave (3/26/2021)
  2. Dum and Dummer 2Young Dolph & Key Glock (3/26/2021) NEW
  3. Destined 2 WinLil Tjay (4/2/2021) NEW
  4. Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting OverDemi Lovato (4/2/2021) +2
  5. SpleenDjadja & Dinaz (3/26/2021) +17
  6. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)Taylor Swift (4/9/2021) +1
  7. CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE)NF (3/26/2021) -2
  8. KG0516KAROL G (3/26/2021) +2
  9. Capo Dei Capi Vol. II & IIIAlonzo (3/26/2021) NEW
  10. OCHOSDM (4/9/2021) NEW
  11. El Dorado24kGoldn (3/26/2021) NEW
  12. The Battle at Garden’s GateGreta Van Fleet (4/16/2021) NEW
  13. Long LostLord Huron (5/21/2021) NEW
  14. Nowhere GenerationRise Against (6/4/2021) NEW
  15. CHALLENGER(Special Edition) – EPJO1 (4/28/2021) NEW
  16. The Bitter TruthEvanescence (3/26/2021) +4
  17. LOGANEmtee (4/9/2021) NEW
  18. BIJIN – EPChanmina (4/14/2021) NEW
  19. 42Sech (4/15/2021) NEW
  20. TOO YOUNG TO BE SADTate McRae (3/26/2021) NEW
  21. Clan Virus 2BlueBucksClan (3/26/2021) NEW
  22. PLAYERS CLUBOBLADAET (3/26/2021) -7
  23. Les mains faites pour l’orNaps (3/26/2021) NEW
  24. Mood Valiant Hiatus Kaiyote (6/25/2021) -11
  25. Loving In Stereo Jungle (8/13/2021) NEW

