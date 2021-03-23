 Rod Wave Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With 'SoulFly' - Rolling Stone
Rod Wave Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘SoulFly’

Florida rapper’s upcoming album ‘SoulFly’ knocks Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ to Number Two

rod wave

Rahim Fortune*

Rod Wave may not be a household name, but he sure streams like one. The Florida rapper reaches a new career peak on the RS 100 this week with his new song “Street Runner” at Number 15, and now, with his upcoming album SoulFly, he takes Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, knocking Justin Bieber’s Justice to Number Two in its final week on the chart.

It was about a year ago that Rod Wave released Pray 4 Love, which debuted at Number Two on the RS 200. We’ll see if SoulFly can do the same when it’s released Friday.

Other standouts on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart include Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud’s The Plugs I Met 2, which debuts at Number Four and Demi Lovato’s Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over, entering at Number Six.

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, March 12th through March 18th

  1. Rod Wave, SoulFly (3/26/2021)  +1
  2. Justin Bieber, Justice (3/19/2021) -1
  3. SCH, JVLIVS II (3/19/2021)  +11
  4. Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud, The Plugs I Met 2 (3/19/2021) NEW
  5. NF, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) (3/26/2021)
  6. Demi Lovato, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over (4/2/2021) NEW
  7. Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (4/9/2021)
  8. Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club (3/19/2021) +4
  9. DDG & OG Parker, Die 4 Respect (3/19/2021) -5
  10. KAROL G, KG0516 (3/26/2021) NEW
  11. Ali Gatie, The Idea Of Her (3/26/2021) NEW
  12. PHARAOH, Million Dollar Depression (3/19/2021) -6
  13. Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant (6/25/2021) NEW
  14. TREASURE, THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT (3/31/2021) -1
  15. OBLADAET, PLAYERS CLUB (3/26/2021) NEW
  16. [Alexandros], Where’s My History? (3/17/2021) NEW
  17. Thomas Rhett, Country Again (Side A) (4/30/2021) -14
  18. Paul McCartney, McCartney III Imagined (4/16/2021) NEW
  19. Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes (5/7/2021) -11
  20. Evanescence, The Bitter Truth (3/26/2021) -5
  21. Aimer, Walpurgis, (4/14/2021) NEW
  22. Djadja & Dinaz, Spleen (3/26/2021) -4
  23. SIRUP, cure (3/17/2021) NEW
  24. Carrie Underwood, My Savior (3/26/2021) -3
  25. YBN Nahmir, VISIONLAND (3/26/2021) NEW

