Rod Wave Gets Soulful With ‘Tombstone’ on ‘Fallon’

Rod Wave performed his song “Tombstone” on The Tonight Show, appearing with a keyboardist and backup singers from a Florida porch. The song comes off the singer’s new album SoulFly, which dropped in March.

The well-produced performance features Wave on a porch alongside a body of water, accompanied by three singers as he gives a soulful rendition of the piano ballad. It was presumably filmed in the singer’s hometown of St. Petersburg.

Earlier this week Wave landed atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time following the release of SoulFly. The singer brought in 202.1 million song streams to launch him to Number One for the week of March 26th through April 1st. Wave also scored his first Number One album, with SouFly bumping Justin Bieber’s Justice to land atop the Top 200 Albums chart.

Wave has released three albums in three years, with SoulFly following last year’s Pray 4 Love and 2019’s Ghetto Gospel. Rolling Stone named SoulFly one of March’s best albums and wrote that it has an “unassuming quality extends to the music too; Rod Wave isn’t an especially gifted rapper and his tales of struggle and success tend to be relatively pro forma. But the honesty, hunger, empathy, and nuance in his voice puts the music past mediocrity.”