Rod Wave Tops Artists 500 Chart for the First Time

Singer pulls in over 200 million song streams following the arrival of SoulFly

By

rod wave

Rod Wave's new album is 'SoulFly.'

Rahim Fortune*

Rod Wave landed atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time following the release of his new album, SoulFly.

The singer brought in a staggering 202.1 million song streams to launch him to Number One for the week of March 26th through April 1st. Rod Wave has been a steady streaming favorite over the past year, tending to hover somewhere in the Top 25, while his previous peak on the chart was Number Three last April following the release of his album, Pray 4 Love (he was bested by Drake and Lil Uzi Vert that time).

Accompanying his Artists 500 triumph, Rod Wave also scored his first Number One album, with SouFly bumping Justin Bieber’s Justice to land atop the Top 200 Albums chart. SoulFly garnered 160.3 million song streams to help it move 122,000 album-equivalent units, while three album cuts, “Tombstone,” “Street Runner” and “Richer,” landed at Numbers Three, Six and Nine on the Top 100 Songs chart with 19.1 million, 17 million and 15.6 million streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Top Artists

The week of March 26, 2021
1

Rod Wave

Song Streams 202.1M
2

Drake

Song Streams 140.6M
3

Justin Bieber

Song Streams 133.6M
4

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 107.9M
5

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 93.7M

Coming in behind Rod Wave, Drake held on at Number Two on the Artists 500 with 140.6 million streams, while last week’s Number One, Justin Bieber, dropped to Number Three with 133.6 million streams. Taylor Swift and Juice WRLD rounded out the Top Five with 107.9 and 93.7 million streams, respectively.

Elsewhere on the chart, Lil Nas X flew from Number 342 with 8.4 million streams to Number 34 with 36.1 million streams as his new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” bowed at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart with 24.2 million song streams. Two artists also debuted on the chart, alt-rock outfit Evanescence, who landed at Number 379 following the arrival of their new album, The Bitter Truth, and rising rapper Big Scarr, who landed at Number 472.

