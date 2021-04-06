Rod Wave Tops Artists 500 Chart for the First Time

Rod Wave landed atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time following the release of his new album, SoulFly.

The singer brought in a staggering 202.1 million song streams to launch him to Number One for the week of March 26th through April 1st. Rod Wave has been a steady streaming favorite over the past year, tending to hover somewhere in the Top 25, while his previous peak on the chart was Number Three last April following the release of his album, Pray 4 Love (he was bested by Drake and Lil Uzi Vert that time).

Accompanying his Artists 500 triumph, Rod Wave also scored his first Number One album, with SouFly bumping Justin Bieber’s Justice to land atop the Top 200 Albums chart. SoulFly garnered 160.3 million song streams to help it move 122,000 album-equivalent units, while three album cuts, “Tombstone,” “Street Runner” and “Richer,” landed at Numbers Three, Six and Nine on the Top 100 Songs chart with 19.1 million, 17 million and 15.6 million streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Top Artists The week of March 26, 2021 1 Rod Wave Song Streams 202.1M Song Streams 202.1M Top Song Tombstone Weeks on Chart 87 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 140.6M Song Streams 140.6M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 320 Peak Position 1 3 Justin Bieber Song Streams 133.6M Song Streams 133.6M Top Song Peaches Weeks on Chart 319 Peak Position 1 4 Taylor Swift Song Streams 107.9M Song Streams 107.9M Top Song You All Over Me (From The Vault) Weeks on Chart 313 Peak Position 1 5 Juice Wrld Song Streams 93.7M Song Streams 93.7M Top Song Lucid Dreams Weeks on Chart 144 Peak Position 1

Coming in behind Rod Wave, Drake held on at Number Two on the Artists 500 with 140.6 million streams, while last week’s Number One, Justin Bieber, dropped to Number Three with 133.6 million streams. Taylor Swift and Juice WRLD rounded out the Top Five with 107.9 and 93.7 million streams, respectively.

Elsewhere on the chart, Lil Nas X flew from Number 342 with 8.4 million streams to Number 34 with 36.1 million streams as his new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” bowed at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart with 24.2 million song streams. Two artists also debuted on the chart, alt-rock outfit Evanescence, who landed at Number 379 following the arrival of their new album, The Bitter Truth, and rising rapper Big Scarr, who landed at Number 472.