Rod Wave Narrates a Tragic Tale of Love and Loss in New ‘Alone’ Video

On his latest single “Alone,” Rod Wave looks back at all of the complicated moments that make love worth it. The track, set to appear on his forthcoming third studio album, Beautiful Mind, out Aug. 12, considers the relationship between love and loss as the rapper pushes his pride to the side.

In the accompanying music video, Rod Wave becomes the narrator, set on sharing the story of two lovers who lost their way when one of them didn’t appreciate what he had until it was gone. The St. Petersburg rapper served as the director for the video that finds its lead character reeling from a tragic accident and wishing he could go back in time and do it all over, the right way.

“Alone” interpolates Ed Sheeran’s “U.N.I,” a cut from his debut studio album +, which weathers the same storm of distance in a relationship plagued with complications. “I found your headband on my bedroom floor/The only evidence that you’ve been here before,” Rod Wave offers mid-verse, slipping into his sing-rap flow. “I don’t get waves of missin’ you anymore/They’re more like tsunami tides in my eyes.”

Last year, Rod Wave thanked media personality Charlamagne Tha God for putting him in touch with Sheeran, whom he calls “one of his idols, somebody I look up to.”

“That shit just be crazy to me how I used to be big fans with people in this industry and now I’m ten toes and elbows in it,” he explained. “That boy introduced me to Ed Sheeran like that shit give me the chills just hearing from bro and he said he was gonna do it and he did it.”