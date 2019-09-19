 Rod Stewart Preps New Orchestral LP ‘You’re in My Heart’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Rod Stewart Preps New Orchestral LP ‘You’re in My Heart’

Album, which features new song “Stop Loving Her Today,” blends singer’s original vocal tracks with arrangements from Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

British singer Rod Stewart performs on stage during the concert of his 'Blood Red Roses' tour played at the Fuengirola's Marenostrum Music Castle Park in Malaga, southern Spain, 03 July 2109.Rod Stewart concert in Malaga, Fuengirola, Spain - 03 Jul 2019

Rod Stewart has teamed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for his new album 'You're in My Heart.'

Carlos Diaz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rod Stewart is revisiting some of his most famous songs in a symphonic setting with You’re in My Heart, an upcoming album that blends his original vocal tracks with new arrangements from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Trevor Horn (the Buggles, Yes) produced the LP, out November 22nd via Rhino.

The career-spanning project features updated versions of songs throughout the singer’s catalog — from the 1971 folk-rock anthem “Maggie May” to the 1988 soft-rock hit “Forever Young.” Other hits include “If We Fall in Love Tonight,” “I Don’t Want to Talk About It,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” “Reason to Believe” and “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright).”

You’re in My Heart also features a new recording of “It Takes Two” featuring Robbie Williams and one brand new song, “Stop Loving Her Today.” Stewart previewed the record with a lush, oceanic take on “Sailing,” the closing ballad from his 1975 album, Atlantic Crossing.

The album will be available digitally and in two physical editions: a 15-track single CD and a two-disc deluxe version featuring 22 total tracks.

The vocalist will promote You’re in My Heart with a fall tour, including a brief U.S. run that launched September 18th with the first of several shows in Las Vegas. Following that leg — which also includes a September 27th reunion with former bandmate Jeff Beck in Los Angeles — he will kick off a U.K. tour on November 23rd in Manchester, England. 

Rod Stewart – You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Track List

1-CD Edition:

1. “Maggie May”
2. “It Takes Two (with Robbie Williams)”
3. “Sailing”
4. “Reason To Believe”
5. “Handbags and Gladrags”
6. “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)”
7. “I Don’t Want To Talk About It”
8. “The First Cut Is The Deepest”
9. “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)”
10. “I Was Only Joking”
11. “Young Turks”
12. “Forever Young”
13. “Rhythm Of My Heart”
14. “Have I Told You Lately”
15. “Stop Loving Her Today”

2-CD Deluxe Edition

CD 1:

1. “Maggie May”
2. “Reason To Believe”
3. “Handbags & Gladrags”
4. “Sailing”
5. “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)”
6. “The Killing Of Georgie (Part I and II)”
7. “I Don’t Want To Talk About It”
8. “The First Cut Is The Deepest”
9. “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)”
10. “I Was Only Joking”

CD 2:

1. “It Takes Two (with Robbie Williams)”
2. “Stay With Me (with Faces)”
3. “Young Turks”
4.  “What Am I Gonna Do (I’m So In Love With You)”
5. “Every Beat Of My Heart”
6. “Forever Young”
7. “Downtown Train”
8. “Rhythm Of My Heart”
9. “Have I Told You Lately”
10. “Tom Traubert’s Blues (Waltzing Matilda)”
11. “If We Fall In Love Tonight”
12. “Stop Loving Her Today”

