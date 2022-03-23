Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Set for Free Virtual Festival

Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and more are set to partake in a free virtual festival, AARP Celebrates You, running March 24 through 26.

The three-day online festival will feature a mix of conversations, sessions, cooking demos, movie screenings, lectures, and more. Stewart will perform a special virtual concert on March 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET, while the festival’s final day, March 26, will boast a live Motown dance party with a set from DJ Jazzy Jeff and performances from the Commodores and Gloria Gaynor.

The AARP Celebrates You lineup will also feature Fey and Poehler in conversation with each other (March 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET), and Dolly Parton and James Patterson discussing their new book, Run Rose Run (March 25 at 6 p.m. ET). Other events include a special screening of Forest Gump introduced by Lieutenant Dan himself, Gary Sinise, as well as a panel discussion with Valerie Bertinelli, Ty Pennington, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“After two years of enduring the pandemic, we need to join with each other to share happiness, connect and celebrate our resilience,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. “AARP Celebrates You is a chance for people of all ages to connect, learn, grow, and, best of all, play all under one virtual roof.”

Those interested in attending can RSVP to AARP Celebrates You for free on the AARP’s website. A preview schedule for all the events is also available.