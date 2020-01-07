Rod Stewart Recruits Cheap Trick for North American Summer Tour

Rod Stewart will team with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour. The 21-date trek launches July 21st in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps September 5th in Chicago.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The on-sale for the Raleigh, North Carolina and Mansfield, Massachusetts dates begins Saturday, January 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special pre-sale that opens Tuesday, January 7th at 10 a.m. local time via the singer’s website. The Cheap Trick fan club will begin its own pre-sale on Wednesday, January 8th at 10 a.m. local time via their site. A Citi card pre-sale spans Tuesday, January 7th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 9th at 10 p.m. local time.

Stewart’s 2020 schedule also includes a February 23rd concert in Hollywood, Florida, along with a continuation of his live residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. That run currently kicks off March 6th and carries through the 21st; after a lengthy break, it resumes September 18th through October 10th.

The touring follows Stewart’s latest studio album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; the career-spanning project, which features revamped versions of his classic songs, blends his original vocal tracks with new symphonic arrangements. And he’s already eyeing another sonic experiment for his next LP. “I’m trying to put together a country record,” Stewart told Rolling Stone. “Not just country music, but folk music and older stuff I was brought up on. It’s an opportunity to let people hear another side of me.”

Meanwhile, the singer is facing a misdemeanor count of simple battery following an altercation during a New Year’s Eve party at a Florida resort. Witnesses told police that Stewart’s son Sean pushed a security guard while Rod punched the alleged victim in the ribs area; after viewing security video footage, authorities called the Stewarts “primary aggressors” in the incident. Though neither were arrested, both Rod and Sean were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5th.

Rod Stewart 2020 Tour

July 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 25 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (without Cheap Trick)

July 31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 5 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (without Cheap Trick)

August 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 30 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

September 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 5 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL