Rod Stewart Announces ‘1975-1978’ Vinyl Box Set

Rod Stewart will reissue four of his mid-Seventies albums as part of a vinyl box set that also includes an extra LP filled with rare and unreleased studio outtakes from the era.

Due out June 4th via Rhino, the five-LP 1975-1978 includes the first four albums Stewart recorded during the Warner Records tenure that led to his solo commercial breakthrough: 1975’s Atlantic Crossing, 1976’s A Night on the Town, 1977’s Foot Loose & Fancy Free and 1978’s Blondes Have More Fun, Stewart’s first Number One album.

“It’s extraordinary for me to look back on this era of my career,” Stewart said of the box set in a statement. “I think fans will enjoy experiencing these songs on vinyl. I know I did.”

The box set’s fifth LP, dubbed Encores 1975-1978, is dedicated to alternate and early versions and studio outtakes from the four albums’ recording sessions, including five previously unreleased session outtakes from Foot Loose & Fancy Free and Blondes Have More Fun, like a cover of the Motown classic “You Really Got a Hold on Me” and the songs “Silver Tongue” and “Don’t Hang Up.” Three tracks Stewart recorded alongside Booker T. and the MG’s also feature on the fifth disc.

Each of the four albums comes housed in replica sleeves and boasts newly remastered sound. 1975-1978 is available to preorder now at the Rhino shop.

Rod Stewart 1975-1978 Tracklist

Atlantic Crossing (1975)

Fast Side

1. “Three Time Loser”

2. “Alright for an Hour”

3. “All in the Name of Rock’ N’ Roll”

4. “Drift Away”

5. “Stone Cold Sober”

Slow Side

1. “I Don’t Want to Talk About It”

2. “It’s Not the Spotlight”

3. “This Old Heart of Mine”

4. “Still Love You”

5. “Sailing”

A Night on the Town (1976)

Slow Side

1. “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)”

2. “The First Cut Is the Deepest”

3. “Fool For You”

4. “The Killing of Georgie (Part I And II)”

Fast Side

1. “The Balltrap”

2. “Pretty Flamingo”

3. “Big Bayou”

4. “The Wild Side of Life”

5. “Trade Winds”

Footloose & Fancy Free (1977)

Side One

1. “Hot Legs”

2. “You’re Insane”

3. “You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)”

4. “Born Loose”

Side Two

1. “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”

2. “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right”

3. “You Got a Nerve”

4. “I Was Only Joking”

Blondes Have More Fun (1978)

Side One

1. “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

2. “Dirty Weekend”

3. “Ain’t Love a Bitch”

4. “The Best Days of My Life”

5. “Is That the Thanks I Get?”

Side One Continued

1. “Attractive Female Wanted”

2. “Blondes (Have More Fun)”

3. “Last Summer”

4. “Standin’ in the Shadows of Love”

5. “Scarred and Scared”

Encores 1975-1978

Side One

1. “Holy Cow” – with Booker T. & The MG’s

2. “To Love Somebody” – with Booker T. & The MG’s

3. “Return to Sender” – with Booker T. & The MG’s

4. “Rosie” – Early Version

5. “Get Back” – Alternate Version

Side Two

1. “You Really Got a Hold on Me” *

2. “Honey, Let Me Be Your Man” *

3. “Lost Love” *

4. “Silver Tongue” *

5. “Don’t Hang Up” *

* previously unreleased