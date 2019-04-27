HBO’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Special: How to Watch

Last month, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center welcomed the newest inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with their annual induction ceremony, honoring Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, the Zombies, Def Leppard, Roxy Music and the Cure and featuring a slew of all-star performances. On Saturday, April 27th, HBO will broadcast a edited version of the ceremony at 8 p.m. EST.

Highlights of the Rock Hall induction included a fiery Stevie Nicks set with Don Henley, Harry Styles and guitar legend Waddy Wachtel, as well as many of the Cure’s past and current members taking the stage to accept their award. Janet Jackson also delivered an emotional speech on her long-awaited induction: “As the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own. I wanted to stand on my own two feet, but never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it in.”

Def Leppard led an all-star jam of Mott the Hoople’s “All the Young Dudes” to close out the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The jam included Queen’s Brian May, the Zombies’ Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent, the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, “Little” Steven Van Zandt and, the surprise guest, Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople, who emerged from backstage to join the inductees and presenters for the rendition of the David Bowie-penned classic.

“There’s usually an all-star jam but we’re gonna try something different. More sedate, less messy, more classic,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott told the crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The special will also be available for streaming on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partnered streaming platforms.