Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Announces Their First Women-Only Program

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp mentorship program has announced its first-ever Women Only Rock Camp, to be held in Los Angeles over the Grammys weekend, January 27th through 30th, 2022.

At the program’s Rock Camps, participants form a band where they are then mentored by a counselor and rehearse songs to jam with the special guests. Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s, and Orianthi will act as headlining mentors at the Women Only camp, with more to be announced. Other mentors include Rhonda Smith (Prince, Jeff Beck), Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson), Eva Gardner (Pink, Cher), Ginger Pooley (Smashing Pumpkins, Gwen Stefani), Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal), and many more.

Additionally, the crew and staff of the camp will be all women, and there will be panels from multidisciplinary guest speakers from within the music industry, led by Britt Lightning. Masterclasses, Q&As, and themed jam rooms will also be part of the schedule, culminating in a live performance before an all-ages crowd at Whisky A Go Go on January 30th.

“How cool is this? My first in-person rock fantasy camp experience will be with the first women-only fantasy camp,” Valentine says. “One of my favorite things about the virtual one I did last year was getting the opportunity to encourage, inspire, and share what I’ve learned in my career with campers.”

Registration for the program can be found on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp website.