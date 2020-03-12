Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony, which was supposed to take place May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G.

There are only four confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio, but authorities are working hard to stop the spread and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has plans to issue a public order limiting mass gatherings of people. The NBA has already suspended its season after two Utah Jazz players tested positive. Several others sports leagues appeared posed to take similar actions.

The impact of the virus on the music industry is already massive. Coachella and SXSW, two of the country’s biggest festivals, were either canceled or rescheduled for later this year. Pearl Jam put off their Gigaton tour and Madonna had to prematurely wrap her European tour. The overall cost of these cancellations and postponements run into the billions, though as of now big tours like the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Green Day/Weezer/Fall Out Boy and Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison are still officially on.