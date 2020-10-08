Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Virtual Ceremony to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Ringo Starr

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s virtual induction ceremony will air November 7th on HBO and they’ve just rolled out a long list of artists that will play a part. It includes Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron and Nancy Wilson.

Their exact roles haven’t been defined, but they’re going to be honoring the Class of 2020: Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex, as well as Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. (Presumably, Springsteen will speak on behalf of Landau and Diddy will celebrate the life of Notorious B.I.G.)

The ceremony was originally booked for May, 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall and was first postponed to November because of the pandemic. In July, the Rock Hall surrendered to the inevitable and decided to make it a virtual event.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of Inductees,” Hall of Fame President and CEO Joel Peresman said in a statement. “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”