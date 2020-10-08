 Roll Hall's 2020 Ceremony to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lucinda Williams to Launch 'Lu's Jukebox' Livestream Series Benefiting Music Clubs
Home Music Music News

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Virtual Ceremony to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Ringo Starr

Don Henley, Iggy Pop, Dave Grohl, Nancy Wilson, Gwen Stefani and Charlize Theron will also be on hand to honor the Class of 2020

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
rock and roll hall of fame virtual bruce springsteen miley cyrus

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has recruited Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Miley Cyrus and many others to honor the class of 2020.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s virtual induction ceremony will air November 7th on HBO and they’ve just rolled out a long list of artists that will play a part. It includes Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron and Nancy Wilson.

Their exact roles haven’t been defined, but they’re going to be honoring the Class of 2020: Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex, as well as Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. (Presumably, Springsteen will speak on behalf of Landau and Diddy will celebrate the life of Notorious B.I.G.)

The ceremony was originally booked for May, 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall and was first postponed to November because of the pandemic. In July, the Rock Hall surrendered to the inevitable and decided to make it a virtual event.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of Inductees,” Hall of Fame President and CEO Joel Peresman said in a statement. “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

In This Article: Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Ringo Starr, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.