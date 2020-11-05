Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to Launch New Podcast Featuring Classic Induction Speeches

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has teamed up with iHeartMedia to launch a new podcast Friday, November 6th, featuring classic artist induction speeches from over the years, Variety reports.

The first four episodes of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault will feature Mick Jagger inducting the Beatles in 1988, Kendrick Lamar inducting N.W.A. in 2016, Jimmy Buffett inducting the Eagles in 1998 and, Harry Styles inducting Stevie Nicks in 2019. The episodes will boast the raw and full audio of every speech, meaning there will be some previously unreleased material that never made it into the Hall of Fame’s annual broadcast special.

“We’ve had snippets of things released on our website and YouTube, but this is going back to the original masters in the vault,” Greg Harris, the Hall’s president and CEO, said.

The second set of four Induction Vault episodes will go up November 13th, with more more premiering every Friday through the end of the year. A second season is set to premiere in 2021. Each episode will include a short introduction from Risa Goehrke, the Hall of Fame’s director of brand and content strategy.

Harris said the Hall of Fame has been contemplating podcast ideas for several years, including deep dives into rock history, but ultimately settled on highlighting the crux of every induction ceremony: “We kept coming back to the idea that the gold was the artists talking about the people who influenced them,” he said.

Additional artist pairings that will be featured on the show include the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins inducting Queen, Alicia Keys and Outkast inducting Prince, Miley Cyrus inducting Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Bono inducting Bruce Springsteen, Snoop Dogg inducting Tupac Shakur, David Letterman inducting Pearl Jam, Mariah Carey inducting Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and air November 7th on HBO. The 2020 class boasts include Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., and T. Rex, plus Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.