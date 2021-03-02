 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Sets October 30th Induction in Cleveland - Rolling Stone
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Sets Induction Ceremony Date, Location

For the first time, the annual event will take at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Andy Greene

People pose for pictures outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, Thursday, June 29, 2017. A new exhibit called "Power of Rock," opens July 1 and will give fans an taste of what it's like to be a star inducted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

People pose for pictures outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Dake Kang/AP

The Rock and Hall of Fame has announced that the 2021 induction ceremony will take place at Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30th.

The class has yet to be determined, but Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick are on the ballot. The winners will be announced in May.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was first held in Cleveland in 1997 when the Bee Gees, Buffalo Springfield, the Jackson 5, Joni Mitchell, Parliament-Funkadelic, the (Young) Rascals, and Crosby, Still & Nash were honored in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. It returned to Cleveland’s Public Hall in 2009, 2012, 2015, and 2018, but this is the first year it will be held at a basketball arena.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (formerly known as the Gund Arena and the Quicken Loans Arena) is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team. It has hosted many major concerts over over the years, including the Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Cher, U2, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Paul McCartney, and Kanye West.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and the Doobie Brothers were inducted in a virtual ceremony on November 7th, 2020.

