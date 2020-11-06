How to Watch the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is typically a big live event that happens every spring, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those plans were postponed. In July, the Rock Hall decided to make it a virtual event and announced that it would restructure its schedule going forward and start hosting the Induction Ceremony in the fall starting next year (with a return to Cleveland and, hopefully, a live audience).

But the show will continue virtually, with the 2020 edition set to debut this Saturday, November 7th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max simultaneously.

The class of 2020 includes Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex, plus Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. Other artists set to take part include Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron and Nancy Wilson.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, says in a statement issued over the summer. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

Coinciding with this year’s ceremony, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also launched its first podcast on Friday. The show boasts the raw and full audio of classic induction speeches from over the years, with the first four episodes featuring Mick Jagger inducting the Beatles in 1988, Kendrick Lamar inducting N.W.A in 2016, Jimmy Buffett inducting the Eagles in 1998 and Harry Styles inducting Stevie Nicks in 2019.