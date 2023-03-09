GloRilla Concert Venue Where 2 Died in Crowd Surge Has License Revoked by Rochester Police

The police chief in Rochester, New York, has revoked the entertainment license of the venue where two people were killed during a crowd surge at a GloRilla concert Sunday.

The Rochester Police Department’s Licensing Unit was scheduled to meet with the owner of the Main Street Armory Wednesday in the aftermath of the incident, where false reports of gunfire resulted in a stampede within the venue already known locally as a “death trap.”

However, when the venue’s owner didn’t show up for the meeting, Rochester police immediately revoked its entertainment license and halted its upcoming renewal.

“It is one step we can immediately take to ensure that the events of Sunday night are not repeated,” Rochester police chief David Smith said Wednesday. “The bottom line is, lives were lost, and we need to take steps to make sure that no lives are lost in the future if this was indeed something that was preventable.”

The denial of renewal also prevents the Main Street Armory from hosting any “public entertainment,” including concerts and athletic events. Rochester’s WROC reports that rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was scheduled to play the venue on Saturday, March 11, prior to the venue’s license denial.

Rhondesia Belton and Brandy Miller were killed and eight more injured “as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Rochester police lieutenant Nicholas Adams previously stated; however, there was “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred.”

“This is a tragedy of epic proportions,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said at a news conference on Monday. “It’s something that all of us who love concerts worry about. When you go to a concert you do not expect to be trampled. Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience you had at that great concert.”