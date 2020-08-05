 Robyn, SG Lewis, Channel Tres Team Up for New Dance Banger 'Impact' - Rolling Stone
Robyn, SG Lewis, Channel Tres Team Up for New Dance Banger ‘Impact’

Robyn will host the fourth edition of her Club Domo DJ nights this Thursday

Robyn has linked up with British singer-songwriter SG Lewis and hip-hop/electronic artist Channel Tres for a new club-ready track, “Impact.” Over a four-on-the-floor beat, Channel Tres raps the song’s verses, while Robyn’s overdubbed vocals soar on the chorus.

Robyn released her eighth solo album Honey in 2018. During COVID-19 lockdown, she’s hosted a series of Club Domo virtual DJ nights via Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Her upcoming Club Domo set, airing this Thursday, August 6th at 2:30 p.m. ET, will feature her brother, dancer Jac Carlsson, along with a pre-recorded set by Mount Liberation United. The collaboration, filmed by cinematographer Adam Nilsson, comes as part of Carlsson’s Until Further Notice Initiative, encouraging artists to embark on collaborative projects during the pandemic.

“When my brother Jac and I started talking about making performances in Club Domo we had this idea that maybe we could, with good music and good dance, make an ASMR like experience for the people watching Club Domo,” Robyn told Crack magazine. “We weren’t sure it would work, but with Mount Liberation Unlimited’s specific and sensitive music and Jac’s intelligent dancing filmed by someone so intuitive as Adam Nilsson, I think Until Further Notice have succeeded in doing just that.”

