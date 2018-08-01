Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Nicki Minaj Announces New Album 'Queen' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Robyn Returns After Eight Years With Upbeat New Song ‘Missing U’

New track is “about this trippy thing that happens when people disappear”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
robyn missing u

Robyn has returned with an infectious new single "Missing U," the Swedish pop singer's first solo single in eight years.

Mark Peckmezian

Robyn has returned with the new single “Missing U.” It is the Swedish pop singer’s first solo song in eight years.

“‘Missing U’ is a song about this trippy thing that happens when people disappear, it’s like they become even more clear and you see them everywhere,” Robyn said in a statement.

The song reunites Robyn with her longtime collaborator and co-writer Klas Åhlund along with Metronomy’s Joseph Mount. “Missing U,” Robyn’s first solo release since the arrival of her three-part Body Talk in 2010, was recorded and written in Paris and Stockholm.

Two days before to the single’s arrival, Robyn trumpeted her return with a seven-minute short film Missing U – A Message to My Fans where the singer both previewed “Missing U” and attended a fan-thrown dance party in Brooklyn. Robyn added that the new single is “also a little bit of a message to my fans, that I’ve missed them.”

In a BBC Radio 1 interview Wednesday, Robyn promised that her much-anticipated follow-up to Body Talk is finished and will arrive by the end of 2018. In recent years, Robyn has released collaborative EPs with Röyksopp and La Bagatelle Magique, a one-off single with Metronomy and a remix project, but the only new solo work she’s unveiled is a track called “Honey” that featured on HBO’s Girls but was never formally released.

In This Article: Robyn

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad