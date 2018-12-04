Robyn, Rae Sremmurd to Perform at 2019 Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles

Robyn and Rae Sremmurd are among the performers that will be featured during Red Bull Music Festival in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles installment of the music series – which explores music’s intersection with film, gaming, photography and more – kicks off on February 7th and runs through February 28th at various venues.

Robyn’s festival participation serves as the opening of her North American tour in support of Honey, with two performances at Hollywood Palladium on February 22nd and 23rd. Rae Sremmurd’s Valentine’s Day show, which takes place at The Reserve, a historic bank vault and includes special guests, will feature their tracks paired with covers of iconic love songs.

Other musical acts include Los Angeles’ own San Cha, who will launch the events on February 7th at Vibiana with Mariachi trio La Victoria and Afro-Latin band Yanga. On February 21st, hip-hop photographer Gunner Stahl will DJ. Surprise guest performances from artists he has photographed will join him for his set.

On the film side, local music and film curators will participate in a program called Center Channel, which will include film premieres, screenings, panels and live performances. Center Channel runs from February 8th through February 25th at Ukrainian Culture Center. On February 16th, Skater crew Illegal Civilization will present a day-long event at Pink Motel, where founder Mikey Alfred and his crew will showcase their work in film, skating and more. The event will feature a mini-skate park and late-night film screenings along with music from Tierra Wack, Tommy Genesis, Show Me the Body and others.

The series will also feature an auditory installation based on Rockstar Game’s Red Dead Redemption 2 in an exhibition that runs from February 23rd through February 28th. The Western outlaw based story features an 80-hour score helmed by Grand Theft Auto V composer Woody Jackson. On February 23rd, Jackson will perform with a full ensemble that includes experimental Indonesian duo Senyawa alongside other musicians that performed for the game’s score.