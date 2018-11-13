Rolling Stone
Robyn Announces 2019 North American Tour

‘Honey’ trek will kick off in Los Angeles next February

Robyn in concert, 2018

Robyn will embark on a North American tour next year in support of her latest album, Honey.

The 11-date trek kicks off February 23rd at the Palladium in Los Angeles, California and includes stops in cities like Oakland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Boston. Robyn will also perform a previously-announced and already sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City March 8th. The tour wraps March 14th at Rebel in Toronto, Ontario.

Tickets for Robyn’s Honey tour go on sale November 16th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Swedish musician’s website.

Robyn released Honey in October. The record marked her first in eight years, following her 2010 Body Talk trilogy. But despite the lengthy delay in between solo records, Robyn remained busy with a variety of collaborative projects. In 2014, she partnered with Röyksopp for an EP, Do It Again, while in 2015 she released a mini-album with La Bagatelle Magique, Love Is Free, and the following year she released another EP with Mr. Tophat, Trust Me.

Robyn 2019 Tour Dates

February 23 – The Palladium @ Los Angeles, CA
February 26 – Fox Theater @ Oakland, CA
February 28 – PNE Forum @ Vancouver, BC
March 1 – Paramount @ Seattle, WA
March 5 – Palace Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN
March 6 – Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL
March 8 – Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY (sold out)
March 9 – The Anthem @ Washington, DC
March 11 – House of Blues @ Boston, MA
March 13 – MTELUS @ Montreal, QC
March 14 – Rebel @ Toronto, ON

