Hear Robyn’s Subtle New Dance Track ‘Human Being’

Robyn unveiled an understated new dance track, “Human Being,” featuring guest vocals form fellow Swedish musician, Zhala. The track was released via the Adult Swim Singles Program, though it will also appear on Robyn’s new album, Honey, which arrives October 26th.

“Human Being” is built around a simple drum groove that thumps over a constant background drone, while additional synths and handclaps inject the cut with extra texture and dimension. The sparse production places the focus on Robyn’s vocals as she sings, “All these emotions are out of date/ I know it’s hard/ No peace of mind, but don’t shut me out/ You know we’re the same kind/ A dying race.”

Honey arrives eight years after Robyn’s acclaimed 2010 Body Talk albums. She first teased the record this summer with the new single, “Missing U,” while in September she released the long-awaited title track, which originally appeared in 2017 during an episode of the final season of Girls.

Despite the lengthy delay in between solo records, Robyn has released several collaborative projects over the past few years. In 2014, she partnered with Röyksopp for an EP, Do It Again, while in 2015 she released a mini-album with La Bagatelle Magique, Love Is Free, and the following year she released another EP with Mr. Tophat, Trust Me.