Robyn Announces Long-Anticipated Eighth Album ‘Honey’

Robyn will release her long-awaited eighth album Honey on October 26th. She began teasing her first solo LP in eight years this summer with the new single “Missing U.”

Honey shares its name with a still-unreleased song, though snippets of the track have become a bit of a fan obsession since it was used in an episode of Girls‘ final season. The track was still unfinished when it premiered during an emotionally fraught scene of the show but fans of both Robyn and Lena Dunham’s HBO series demanded its release with the hashtag #RELEASEHONEYDAMMIT.

Robyn first announced the new album in February when a fan inquired about the release of “Honey” on Twitter. She began to tease new music more throughout the year, including at a talk with Red Bull Music Academy and a surprise appearance at one of Brooklyn’s regular Robyn-themed dance parties at venue Brooklyn Bowl. There, she played “Honey” in its entirety for the first time. That special appearance was also documented for a short film titled Missing U, after the single, which examined the power of her fandom and their many ways of keeping her music thriving while waiting for this new album.

Honey will be her first solo album since the Body Talk series in 2010. The trio of 2010 releases included some of her biggest hits: “Dancing on My Own,” “Call Your Girlfriend” and “Hang With Me.” Since Body Talk, she has teamed up with collaborators like Metronomy, Kindness, Snoop Dogg and Todd Rundgren. The Swedish pop star has also released three collaborative EPs with artists like Royksopp and Mr. Tophat.