Robyn Slays Medley of ‘Between the Lines’ and ‘Love Is Free’ on ‘Fallon’

Robyn doesn’t take any prisoners during her live performances, a fact that was evident during her appearance on The Tonight Show. The singer offered up a dynamic medley of two tracks, “Between the Lines” and “Love Is Free,” giving fans a glimpse of her current U.S. tour.

In the clip, the singer is dressed in all white and cradled between the fingers of a giant white hand on a dark stage as she launches into “Between the Lines.” Her band, also dressed in white, begin to appear as the lights flicker, along with a dancer, who moves rhythmically across the stage. Colors swirl across the stage as the bouncing synth breakdown of “Love Is Free” emerge, bringing a celebratory vibe to the performance. Basically, it’s a party you’ll want to join.

“Between the Lines” comes off the singer’s 2018 album Honey. The album marked the Swedish singer’s eighth effort and was named one of the best albums of 2018 by Rolling Stone. She’s currently on tour in the States, with upcoming stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and will head to Europe in August. Robyn is also scheduled to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 in Chicago on July 21st and at Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 13th.