Robyn Achieves Dance Euphoria in New ‘Honey’ Video

Robyn dances into ecstasy in her new “Honey” video. The electro-pop singer joins the “diverse cast of interesting an expressive people” she recently recruited in a Twitter casting call. Director Max Vitali, who also helmed the vocalist’s “Call Your Girlfriend” clips, weaves in clips of Robyn’s face amid blurry night club shots of couples kissing and a person writhing on the floor.

“Honey” is the title-track to Robyn’s recently issued eighth LP; the record also features lead single “Missing U,” which she performed on Later… With Jools Holland in October. A different version of “Honey” appeared during the final season of Lena Dunham’s HBO series, Girls, in 2017.

Robyn will promote the album with a North American tour in 2019. The 11-date trek launches February 22nd and February 23rd in Los Angeles, California with shows at the Hollywood Palladium as part of the Red Bull Music Festival; the jaunt concludes March 14th in Toronto, Ontario, followed by a string of international dates.