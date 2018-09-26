Hear Robyn’s Wistful Dance Floor Promises on New Song ‘Honey’

After teasing the song for a year, Robyn has finally released “Honey,” which will appear on her forthcoming album of the same name. Like some of the Swedish pop stars biggest hits, “Honey” is both extremely catchy and – excuse the pun – bittersweet.

“But the waves come in and they’re golden/But down in the deep, the honey is sweeter,” she sings on the pre-chorus. The lyrics revolve around Robyn telling a lover the reverse of what Mick Jagger told his in 1969: you can’t always get what you need, but you can get what you want.

“Honey” was first heard in the final season of Girls. The version used on Lena Dunham’s HBO show was still unfinished at the time. She briefly had the song posted on SoundCloud but has since taken down that version. It became a high-demand tune from fans, who created a hashtag (#RELEASEHONEYDAMMIT). While making a surprise appearance at Brooklyn Bowl’s Robyn-themed dance party, the Swedish pop star played the final version of this song in full for attendees.

In August, Robyn released “Missing U.” It was her first solo song in eight years. She announced Honey earlier this month, revealing that her first album since the Body Talk trilogy of 2010 would arrive on October 26th.

Honey Track List

1. Missing U

2. Human Being

3. Because It’s in the Music

4. Baby Forgive Me

5. Send to Robin Immediately

6. Honey

7. Between the Lines

8. Beach 2K20

9. Ever Again