Robyn Channels Prince, Greek Mythology in ‘Ever Again’ Video

Robyn channels the risqué side of Prince and the elegance of Greek mythology in her new “Ever Again” video.

Throughout the clip, the Swedish pop star shimmies and writhes inside a sandy soundstage filled with classical Greek statuary. She’s dressed in a lacy white Louis Vuitton suit that resembles the “Dirty Mind” singer crossed with a Parthenon figure; and, fittingly, she dances with Prince’s trademark erotic flair — stripping off her outer layer of clothing and grinding against her microphone stand.

Colin Solal Cardo directed the vivid visual, which Robyn said in a statement is set in “a dreamy place, somewhere undefined, somewhere in my unconsciousness.”

“Ever Again” is the closer from Robyn’s eighth LP, 2018’s Honey, which she previously promoted with videos for “Between the Lines” and the title-track. In May, she released a remix of the album’s “Missing U” from Mark Ronson and Diplo’s Silk City project and Picard Brothers.

Robyn will follow her recent spring tour with another U.S. run. The five-date trek launches July 17th in Philadelphia and wraps July 27th in Inglewood, California.

Robyn North American Tour Dates

July 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

July 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum