Robyn Performs ‘Ever Again’ in Icy Wonderland on ‘Ellen’

Robyn added an organic edge to her funk-pop track “Ever Again” on Friday’s Ellen. The singer crooned the song’s feathery hooks over woozy synths, clanging percussion and booming slap-bass. The staging added to the dreaminess, with the frosty, foggy backdrop accentuated by her band’s white/silver shirts and jumpsuits.

“Ever Again” is the closer from Robyn’s eighth album, Honey, which also includes the singles “Missing U,” “Honey” and “Send to Robin Immediately.” Rolling Stone named the LP the fourth-best pop record of 2018 and the year’s 45th-best overall, and ranked “Ever Again” Number 33 on our 50 Best Songs round-up.

Robyn recently joined the Lonely Island on Beck’s new song “Super Cool,” which appears on the soundtrack to The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The singer will promote Honey on a North American tour that launches February 23rd in Los Angeles, California and wraps March 14th in Toronto, Ontario.