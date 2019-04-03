Watch Robyn Party in Ibiza in ‘Between the Lines’ Video

Robyn parties in Ibiza in her new video for “Between the Lines,” a track from her 2018 album Honey.

The clip, directed by Cody Critcheloe (aka Ssion) and filmed with a mini camcorder, takes place while Robyn toured the party-happy island. “Between the Lines” shows her swimming off the coast, performing in front of festival crowds, and singing in a (very) makeshift ball pit.

Ssion said in a statement that the “intimate, messy, sweaty, silly and slightly voyeuristic” clip was inspired by Wham!’s “Club Tropicana” video, filmed at Ibiza’s Pikes Hotel. “Robyn is one of my favorite artists to collaborate with, and making this video with her allowed for a lot of playfulness in embracing the extremes of being in a place like Ibiza… the aggressive tackiness of tourist culture slapped up against the serene beach vibes… it reminded me of when I first started making videos on a mini dv camera – no pretense, DIY, run & gun… just being in the moment.”

Ssion added, “We also wanted to keep the edit rude and leave in a lot of the in-camera audio of us giggling, talking & screaming- just a complete disregard for pop music video formalities to create something that feels very fun and alive.”